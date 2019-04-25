Moog (MOG.A) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Analysts expect Moog to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Moog has set its FY19 guidance at $5.05-5.45 EPS.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.28 million. Moog had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Moog to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Moog stock opened at $96.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Moog has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $98.52.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered Moog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

