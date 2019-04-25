MonetaryUnit Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $2.64 million and $46,405.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00013321 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00012952 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 140.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 156,904,379 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Bittylicious, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

