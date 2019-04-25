Mohawk Industries (MHK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Input cost inflation, higher transportation expenses and increased start-up costs have been a cause of concern for Mohawk. Again, slowing macro outlook in North America, uncertainties around U.S. housing, coupled with macro trends in Europe and Australia added to the woes. The company has a cautious stance for 2019, given slowing market conditions and oil volatility that is making its expenses unpredictable. Meanwhile, shares of Mohawk have declined over the past year. Earnings estimates for 2019 have also moved south over the past seven days, limiting upside potential for the stock. Nonetheless, Mohawk is trying hard to offset the negatives by increasing prices, expanding in growing channels, introducing new products and foraying into geographies.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $129.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, February 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.47.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $134.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $109.35 and a 1 year high of $228.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $301,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 14,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $2,000,706.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 78,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 38,260 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 11.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 330,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,970,000 after acquiring an additional 33,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

