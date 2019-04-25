Mobile Mini (MINI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MINI. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Mobile Mini from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

NASDAQ MINI opened at $37.07 on Thursday. Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $29.46 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.75.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Mobile Mini had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $149.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mobile Mini will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MINI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $12,560,000. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mobile Mini by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 529,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,977,000 after purchasing an additional 288,443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Mobile Mini by 285.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 120,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Mobile Mini by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,610,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,187,000 after purchasing an additional 91,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mobile Mini by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,610,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,187,000 after purchasing an additional 91,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

