Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.34), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.

TIGO traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $58.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,576. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 200.00 and a beta of 0.85. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $53.26 and a 12 month high of $74.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. 1.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

