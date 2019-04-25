Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in GATX Co. (GATX)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 116.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of GATX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of GATX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of GATX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of GATX by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get GATX alerts:

In other news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total value of $116,906.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total transaction of $96,607.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,022 shares of company stock valued at $385,753 in the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GATX opened at $78.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $63.98 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). GATX had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

GATX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $87.00 price objective on shares of GATX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 price objective on shares of GATX and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. GATX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in GATX Co. (GATX)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/millennium-management-llc-boosts-holdings-in-gatx-co-gatx.html.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.