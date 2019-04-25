Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 210 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,591,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,313,588,000 after buying an additional 176,809 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,072,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,242,203,000 after purchasing an additional 355,364 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,516,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $616,406,000 after purchasing an additional 117,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $489,450,000 after purchasing an additional 56,098 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,847,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $586,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 86,500 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total transaction of $24,849,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 39,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,473,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 2,500 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,197 shares of company stock valued at $34,247,476 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $277.05. 353,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,860. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $223.63 and a 52 week high of $340.67.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 41.24%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 18.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $305.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton set a $335.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.89.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

