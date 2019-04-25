Midas Management Corp Grows Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)

Midas Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 1,333.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Midas Management Corp’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,295.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 649.1% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.46 and a 1-year high of $170.73.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.99 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $158.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.87 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.23.

In other news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $187,424.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

