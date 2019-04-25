Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.35.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $35,176.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,276,469.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $28,013.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,920,499.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,956 shares of company stock valued at $527,800 over the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $107.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $87.47 and a 52-week high of $111.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $398.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.58%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

