Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 3,626 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 706,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises about 0.7% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $33,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4,577.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,634,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,215,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,865,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,020,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,987 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,348,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 289,055,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,351,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.52.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $1,060,139.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-sells-3626-shares-of-the-coca-cola-co-ko.html.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.