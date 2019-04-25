Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Boosts Stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 399.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,257,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,540,000 after acquiring an additional 175,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,393,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,896,000 after acquiring an additional 262,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,393,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,896,000 after acquiring an additional 262,049 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after acquiring an additional 155,059 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 925,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

CCRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $254.45 million, a P/E ratio of 59.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.11. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

