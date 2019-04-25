Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Blucora Inc (BCOR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCOR. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Blucora during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Blucora by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blucora by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blucora during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCOR opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. Blucora Inc has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.11 million. Blucora had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blucora Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blucora news, CEO Todd C. Mackay sold 7,267 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $242,499.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd C. Mackay sold 9,084 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $295,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blucora in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Blucora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Blucora Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

