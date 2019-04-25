Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,013 Shares of Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 139.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGR stock opened at $94.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. Ingredion Inc has a twelve month low of $87.02 and a twelve month high of $126.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 36.13%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Vertical Group lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

