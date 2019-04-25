Medtronic PLC (MDT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.32.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer set a $104.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. BTIG Research upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Medtronic from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

NYSE MDT traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $86.85. 364,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,777,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $114.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $78.29 and a 12 month high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 16.10%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 353.8% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

