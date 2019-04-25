MEDNAX (MD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. MEDNAX has set its Q1 2019 guidance at $0.67-0.75 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.67-0.75 EPS.
MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MEDNAX to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MD opened at $27.28 on Thursday. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded MEDNAX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.88 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.
MEDNAX Company Profile
MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.
