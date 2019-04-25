MEDNAX (MD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. MEDNAX has set its Q1 2019 guidance at $0.67-0.75 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.67-0.75 EPS.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MEDNAX to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MD opened at $27.28 on Thursday. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

In other news, COO David A. Clark sold 6,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $212,270.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,115.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dominic J. Andreano sold 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $46,687.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,679.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,779 shares of company stock worth $897,454 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded MEDNAX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.88 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “MEDNAX (MD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/mednax-md-set-to-announce-earnings-on-thursday.html.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.