Mechanics Bank Trust Department Acquires 6,834 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $697,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 150,203 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 120,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 24,871 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.73 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $29.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0622 per share. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

