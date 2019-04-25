MCP Master Income Trust (MXT) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

MCP Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of ASX MXT opened at A$2.03 ($1.44) on Thursday. MCP Master Income Trust has a one year low of A$2.00 ($1.42) and a one year high of A$2.12 ($1.50).

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

