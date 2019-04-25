Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Stake Lessened by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth lowered its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 76.9% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MXIM shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Shares of MXIM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.76. The company had a trading volume of 19,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,673. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $63.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $576.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $273,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,474 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

