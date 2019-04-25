Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $7,141,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.48.

In other news, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 60,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total transaction of $13,917,172.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,670,492.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total transaction of $1,993,158.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,386.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,659,124. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $245.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $249.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $170.65 and a 1-year high of $246.07.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 39.19% and a return on equity of 122.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/mastercard-inc-ma-shares-sold-by-washington-trust-bank.html.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.