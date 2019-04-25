Manuel H. Johnson Sells 300 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,183.56, for a total value of $955,068.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,670.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NVR traded down $25.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,189.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,763. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.67. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,040.71 and a 1-year high of $3,335.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $47.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $34.45 by $13.19. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 46.85% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $39.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 182.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on NVR in a report on Friday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $3,500.00 price objective on NVR and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,251.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tikehau Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 6,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,634,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Manuel H. Johnson Sells 300 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NVR) Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/manuel-h-johnson-sells-300-shares-of-nvr-inc-nvr-stock.html.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.