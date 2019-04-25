Manhattan Associates (MANH) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.42-1.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $582-592 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.91 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.42-1.46 EPS.

NASDAQ MANH traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,114. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $67.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 74.69% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MANH. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.01.

In other news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,454 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $301,115.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 2,750 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $148,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,310 shares of company stock worth $562,834. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

