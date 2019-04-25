Manhattan Associates (MANH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 74.69% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Manhattan Associates updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.42-1.46 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.42-1.46 EPS.
Shares of MANH stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.84. 14,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,114. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $67.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.49.
In other news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,454 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $301,115.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 2,106 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $113,218.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,791,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,310 shares of company stock valued at $562,834 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on MANH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.02 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.01.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
