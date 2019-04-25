Manhattan Associates (MANH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 74.69% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Manhattan Associates updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.42-1.46 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.42-1.46 EPS.

Shares of MANH stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.84. 14,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,114. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $67.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,454 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $301,115.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 2,106 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $113,218.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,791,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,310 shares of company stock valued at $562,834 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on MANH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.02 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.01.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

