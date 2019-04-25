Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.01), Zacks Earnings Dates reports. The business had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 million. Mamamancini’s had a net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 36.58%.

OTCMKTS:MMMB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 23,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.39. Mamamancini’s has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.27.

Get Mamamancini's alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Mamamancini’s (MMMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/mamamancinis-mmmb-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-01-eps.html.

About Mamamancini’s

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Mamamancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mamamancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.