Makita (MKTAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Makita had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, analysts expect Makita to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MKTAY stock opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.84. Makita has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Makita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

About Makita

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and wholesale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment. The company operates through Japan Group, Europe Group, North America Group, Asia Group, and Other Regions Group segments. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sandling, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

