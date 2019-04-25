Magnetcoin (MAGN) Trading 24.9% Higher This Week

Magnetcoin (CURRENCY:MAGN) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last week, Magnetcoin has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. Magnetcoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $136.00 worth of Magnetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magnetcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Magnetcoin

Magnetcoin (MAGN) is a coin. Magnetcoin’s total supply is 6,774,114 coins. Magnetcoin’s official Twitter account is @coin_magnet . Magnetcoin’s official website is magnetcoin.net

Magnetcoin Coin Trading

Magnetcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

