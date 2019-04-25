MA Private Wealth Has $23.27 Million Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

MA Private Wealth raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,985 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises about 7.4% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $23,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 296.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period.

IXN stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.55. The company had a trading volume of 70,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,863. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.75 and a fifty-two week high of $182.10.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

