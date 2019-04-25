LYFT (LYFT) Now Covered by Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the ridesharing company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LYFT. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cross Research assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.01 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. LYFT has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60.

In other LYFT news, Director R. Ann Miura-Ko purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $118,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LYFT during the first quarter valued at $385,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LYFT during the first quarter valued at $414,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in LYFT during the first quarter valued at $490,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in LYFT during the first quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LYFT during the first quarter valued at $1,174,000. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

