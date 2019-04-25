Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Holdings Trimmed by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Watch Point Trust Co increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 22,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 33,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $113.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.16 and a 52-week high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 80.91% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

