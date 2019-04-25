Lockheed Martin (LMT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) in the last few weeks:

4/25/2019 – Lockheed Martin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $373.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lockheed Martin ended the first quarter of 2019 on an impressive note, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Being the largest defense contractor in the world, the company enjoys a strong demand for its high-end military equipment in domestic as well as international markets. As a result, solid order growth has been a key catalyst to this company. F-35 continues to be a major revenue contributor for the company. Of late, the company is witnessing increased demand for its THAAD missiles from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Favorable funding provisions made for Lockheed Martin’s products in the fiscal 2020 budget proposal should bode well for this stock’s growth. In a year’s time, its shares have outperformed its industry. However, the company’s higher debt-to-equity ratio reflects that the stock is highly leveraged when compared to its industry and thus bears higher chance of insolvency.”

4/24/2019 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $326.00 to $371.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2019 – Lockheed Martin was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/24/2019 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $365.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2019 – Lockheed Martin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $390.00.

4/24/2019 – Lockheed Martin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $328.87. 1,492,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,615. The company has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $241.18 and a 1-year high of $351.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Lockheed Martin Co alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 415.92% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 20.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 59,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.60, for a total value of $18,222,464.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 109,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,582,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michele A. Evans sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $2,297,618.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,286 shares of company stock worth $26,704,368. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $886,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,294,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,041,000 after acquiring an additional 373,997 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 11,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.