LKQ (LKQ) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.34-2.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.41.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LKQ. ValuEngine cut shares of LKQ from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $31.44 on Thursday. LKQ has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.04%. LKQ’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LKQ will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $189,569.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 241,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,674,385.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

