Lindsay Co. (LNN) Stake Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNN. ValuEngine cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lindsay from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Lindsay in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

NYSE:LNN opened at $83.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.85. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $82.41 and a 12-month high of $109.50.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.43 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

