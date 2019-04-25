Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 171.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global Payments by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,520,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,914,000 after purchasing an additional 581,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Global Payments by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,822,000 after purchasing an additional 51,524 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Global Payments by 1,477.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 38,081 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 228,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,564 shares during the period. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 167,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $21,712,156.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,207 shares in the company, valued at $75,059,435.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $425,215.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,360,577.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,329 shares of company stock valued at $27,306,584. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GPN opened at $142.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $144.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Global Payments to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.64.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

