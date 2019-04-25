Levi Strauss & Co.’s (LEVI) Quiet Period To End on April 30th

Levi Strauss & Co.’s (NYSE:LEVI) quiet period will end on Tuesday, April 30th. Levi Strauss & Co. had issued 36,666,667 shares in its public offering on March 21st. The total size of the offering was $623,333,339 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Levi Strauss & Co.’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LEVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $22.40 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $17,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

