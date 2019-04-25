Lendingtree (TREE) to Release Earnings on Friday

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Analysts expect Lendingtree to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Lendingtree has set its Q1 2019 guidance at EPS and its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). Lendingtree had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lendingtree to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lendingtree stock opened at $370.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Lendingtree has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $384.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Lendingtree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lendingtree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Lendingtree to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.78.

In other Lendingtree news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $307,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,280 shares of company stock valued at $9,332,679. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

