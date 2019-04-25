Learning Technologies Group (LTG) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LTG has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 113 ($1.48) price target for the company. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

LTG stock opened at GBX 78 ($1.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Learning Technologies Group has a 52-week low of GBX 58.80 ($0.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 166.50 ($2.18). The stock has a market cap of $520.25 million and a PE ratio of 130.00.

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

