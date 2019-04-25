LandCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (LDCN)

LandCoin (CURRENCY:LDCN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. LandCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of LandCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LandCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One LandCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LandCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00421924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018305 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00951751 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00185607 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007649 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00001509 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About LandCoin

LandCoin’s total supply is 19,003,881,978 coins. The official website for LandCoin is landcoin.co

LandCoin Coin Trading

LandCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LandCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LandCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LandCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LandCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.