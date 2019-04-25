Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 63.3% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 336.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 22,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $1,710,688.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,869 shares of company stock valued at $14,202,746. Insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR opened at $81.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52-week low of $62.12 and a 52-week high of $82.22.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $427.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.29 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

