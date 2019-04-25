Lam Research’s (LRCX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “We believe N-T memory capex pushouts, market share and EUV could be headwinds.””

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $278.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.28.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $195.44 on Thursday. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $209.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.32. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 23% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Christine Heckart sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.98, for a total transaction of $354,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick J. Lord sold 9,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,697,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,476 shares of company stock worth $4,654,783. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 226,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,550,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

