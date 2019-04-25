Kleros (PNK) Price Hits $0.0083 on Major Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $4,359.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00056740 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003567 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000189 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000492 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000133 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,284,743 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

