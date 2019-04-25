KITOV PHARMA LT/S (KTOV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of therapeutic candidates. The company’s product candidate consists of KIT-302, is formulated for treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension, which can be pre-existing or caused by the treatment for OA. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Get KITOV PHARMA LT/S alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. KITOV PHARMA LT/S has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 4.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KITOV PHARMA LT/S stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) by 70.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,069 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of KITOV PHARMA LT/S worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

KITOV PHARMA LT/S Company Profile

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KITOV PHARMA LT/S (KTOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KITOV PHARMA LT/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KITOV PHARMA LT/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.