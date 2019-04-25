Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other news, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $1,451,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,080,829.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey C. Hawken sold 30,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $2,236,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 385,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,216,390.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,799 shares of company stock worth $4,766,078 in the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,943,000 after purchasing an additional 289,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,684,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,764,000 after buying an additional 37,892 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 168,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,106,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $11,301,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 406,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,165,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRC traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $77.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,543. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $59.05 and a twelve month high of $77.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 52.30%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

