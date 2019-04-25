Keyera (KEY) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at CIBC

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. AltaCorp Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.11.

KEY opened at C$31.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$24.05 and a twelve month high of C$38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion and a PE ratio of 16.47.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. Analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.82000012633407 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.05%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

