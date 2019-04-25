Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Corestate Capital (CCAP) a €70.00 Price Target

Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) has been assigned a €70.00 ($81.40) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 85.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €64.43 ($74.92).

ETR:CCAP opened at €37.65 ($43.78) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $803.05 million and a PE ratio of 7.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. Corestate Capital has a 1-year low of €28.00 ($32.56) and a 1-year high of €50.00 ($58.14).

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

