Kellogg (K) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kellogg (NYSE:K) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Kellogg to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Kellogg has set its FY 2019 guidance at $4.03-4.11 EPS.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 47.10%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kellogg to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of K opened at $58.57 on Thursday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $53.14 and a twelve month high of $74.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on K. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kellogg from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.04.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $5,853,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $33,672,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

