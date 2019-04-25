K12 (LRN) Issues Earnings Results

K12 (NYSE:LRN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. K12 had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $253.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. K12 updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.50. K12 has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.43.

LRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of K12 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of K12 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

In related news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $124,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,816.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $2,906,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,241,448.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in K12 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in K12 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in K12 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in K12 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in K12 by 539.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About K12

K12, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based educational products and solutions to public school districts, public schools, virtual charter schools, private schools, and consumers. It offers online curriculum, software systems, and educational services designed to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade.

