A federal judge approved Pacific Gas & Electric Corp.’s plans Tuesday to pay $235 million in employee bonuses this year, despite the California utility’s insolvency and exemption from lawyers of victims of the nation’s enormous wildfires.

His ruling came two weeks after he postponed a decision, stating he wanted more advice regarding the thresholds workers would need to meet to be eligible for the incentives.

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. reported the payments would be significantly weighted toward achieving safety goals and were needed to promote stability in its workforce involving the chaos surrounding the company. The payments won’t go to senior management but be awarded to approximately 10,000 rank-and-file workers, the newspaper reported.

PG&E has stated the bonus program was restructured using its Chapter 11 case in mind.

PG&E filed for bankruptcy in January in the face of tens of thousands of dollars in potential liability from huge wildfires in California in 2017 and 2018.

The utility has been blamed in the previous couple of decades for more than a dozen of the most destructive wildfires of California. Was the most deadliest and most.

Lawyers for victims have argued that PG&E created an incentive plan with goals which were easy to reach, a claim the usefulness insists, saying it is centered on meeting ambitious safety goals.

The usefulness scrapped its plan to pay $130 million in bonuses for 2018. The awards had been objected to by Lawyers for victims.

The new bonus figure is for work.

Tuesday’s decision came after PG&E asked state authorities for one more increase in rates and profits, saying that it was needed to draw investment as the utility goes through insolvency. That petition and a preceding one can lead to average household bills rising more than just $22 a month for gas and electricity.

Data from: The Sacramento Bee, http://www.sacbee.com