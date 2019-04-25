JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 6.25 (JCH)

JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst PLC (LON:JCH) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst stock remained flat at $GBX 712 ($9.30) during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 51,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,648. JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst has a 52-week low of GBX 6.28 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 713.78 ($9.33).

JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst Company Profile

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

