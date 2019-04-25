JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €86.50 Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.50 ($100.58) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.85 ($103.31) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €82.90 ($96.40).

ETR FME traded down €0.20 ($0.23) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €71.76 ($83.44). 452,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €55.44 ($64.47) and a 1-year high of €91.74 ($106.67).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

