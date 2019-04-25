Johnson Matthey’s (JMAT) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on JMAT. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 3,700 ($48.35) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,797.14 ($49.62).

Shares of JMAT stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,351 ($43.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.95. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,574 ($33.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,873 ($50.61). The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a PE ratio of 19.36.

In other news, insider Simon Farrant acquired 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,221 ($42.09) per share, with a total value of £386.52 ($505.06). Insiders have purchased 36 shares of company stock valued at $118,128 in the last ninety days.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

