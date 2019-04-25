John Victor Roos Sells 113 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $18,317.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Thursday, April 18th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total transaction of $17,498.05.

On Thursday, April 11th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $18,107.12.

On Thursday, April 4th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $18,381.71.

On Thursday, March 28th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $17,607.66.

On Thursday, March 21st, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $18,463.07.

On Thursday, March 14th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.36, for a total transaction of $18,120.68.

On Thursday, March 7th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $17,650.60.

On Thursday, February 28th, John Victor Roos sold 114 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.05, for a total transaction of $18,587.70.

On Thursday, February 21st, John Victor Roos sold 114 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $18,009.72.

On Thursday, February 7th, John Victor Roos sold 114 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $17,779.44.

salesforce.com stock traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.09. 5,286,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,305,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $166.99. The stock has a market cap of $124.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.48, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.39.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,662,570,000 after buying an additional 2,398,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,270,156 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,022,474,000 after buying an additional 4,321,630 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 29,364.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,716,594 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 21,642,889 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,671,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,694,432,000 after buying an additional 3,041,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,352,421,000 after buying an additional 296,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “John Victor Roos Sells 113 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/john-victor-roos-sells-113-shares-of-salesforce-com-inc-crm-stock-5.html.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.